BRIEF-North Atlantic Drilling and Jurong Shipyard agree to extend rig delivery deferral period
* Reg-Nadl - north atlantic drilling ltd. Announces amendment to agreement with jurong shipyard
July 7 Berkshire Hathaway Energy:
* Oncor to join warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - has executed a definitive merger agreement with Energy Future Holdings Corp
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - will acquire reorganized EFH, which will ultimately result in acquisition of Oncor
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - all-cash consideration for reorganized EFH is $9 billion implying an equity value of approximately $11.25 billion for 100% of Oncor
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - upon deal closing, Bob Shapard will assume role of executive chairman of Oncor board, and Allen Nye will assume role of CEO of Oncor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 22 points, or 0.25 percent, at 7,315 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Mining giant Glencore has signed a major deal to sell up to 20,000 tonnes of cobalt products to a Chinese firm, a move that in turn helps Volkswagen secure car batteries for its shift to electric vehicles, four sources said. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Restarts of the gasoline-producing unit and associated alkylation unit were