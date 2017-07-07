July 7 Berkshire Hathaway Energy:
* Oncor to join warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - has executed a definitive
merger agreement with Energy Future Holdings Corp
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - will acquire reorganized EFH,
which will ultimately result in acquisition of Oncor
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - all-cash consideration for
reorganized EFH is $9 billion implying an equity value of
approximately $11.25 billion for 100% of Oncor
* Berkshire Hathaway Energy - upon deal closing, Bob Shapard
will assume role of executive chairman of Oncor board, and Allen
Nye will assume role of CEO of Oncor
