4 months ago
BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop Q1 earnings per share $0.17
April 27, 2017 / 11:00 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Build-A-Bear Workshop Q1 earnings per share $0.17

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Build-a-bear Workshop Inc:

* Build-a-bear Workshop Inc reports consolidated comparable sales and profit in line with guidance with first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.17

* Q1 revenue $90.6 million versus $95 million

* Q1 same store sales fell 8.1 percent

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.17

* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - Q1 consolidated comparable sales decline 8.1%

* Q1 consolidated comparable sales decline 8.1%, in line with guidance

* Says company remains on track to have about 20 additional locations remodeled into this format in 2017

* Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc - co continues to expect existing franchisees to open about 10 stores and to expand into additional countries in fiscal 2017

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.03, revenue view $87.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Build-A-Bear- significant movement in British pound sterling relative to USD from referendum vote continues to negatively affect revenue, pre-tax income Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

