4 months ago
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
April 25, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Bulten Q1 operating earnings rises 15 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Bulten AB

* Q1 net sales reached SEK 778 million (715), an increase of 8.8 pct on same period last year

* Q1 operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 63 million (55), which corresponds to an operating margin of 8.1 pct (7.7)

* Q1 order bookings amounted to SEK 720 million (699), an increase of 3.0 pct on same period last year

* Says has started 2017 strongly and our prospects to continue winning market shares are good Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

