FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Bulten Q2 EBIT rises, order bookings up 13.9 pct
#Trump
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Technology
Streaming TV apps grapple with password sharing
Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Day'
Business
Amazon.com on pace to break sales record for 'Prime Day'
Elliott tests one of Warren Buffett's golden rules
Breakingviews
Elliott tests one of Warren Buffett's golden rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
July 12, 2017 / 6:37 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Bulten Q2 EBIT rises, order bookings up 13.9 pct

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Bulten AB

* Q2 net sales reached SEK 708 million vs yr-ago 686 million, an increase of 3.0 percent on same period last year

* Q2 order bookings amounted to SEK 765 million vs yr-ago 672 million, an increase of 13.9 percent on same period last year

* Q2 operating earnings (EBIT) were SEK 57 million vs year-ago 54 million

* Says well equipped for a phase of growth and investments in production and logistics

* Says development indicates strong underlying demand in automotive industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.