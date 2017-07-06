BRIEF-Beijingwest Industries International expects to record consolidated net loss for first half year of 2017
July 6 Beijingwest Industries International Ltd -
July 6 Bulten AB
* Bulten signs strategically important contract with vehicle manufacturer in USA
* Says annual order value is of approximately $5.5 million, with a delivery value of $5 million to Bulten and $0.5 million to Ramco
* Says deliveries will continue over a number of years, with start and ramp up during 2018
* Says full volumes are expected to be reached in 2019/2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, July 6 German defence company Rheinmetall has won an order worth around 900 million euros ($1.02 billion) to supply over 2,200 trucks to the German army.