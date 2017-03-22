FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Buoyed by Germany, Buwog reiterates sees higher FFO in 2016/17
March 22, 2017 / 7:11 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Buoyed by Germany, Buwog reiterates sees higher FFO in 2016/17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Buwog

* Forecast for recurring FFO remains unchanged at a minimum of eur 108 million in 2016/17

* Reduction of average interest rate on financial liabilities to 1.76% - with an ltv of 44.7%

* Eur 90 million from Tyrol portfolio sale will be used for further growth in Germany

* Buwog is working to make its standing investment portfolio less dependent on property acquisitions and has increased construction of rental apartments for its own portfolio

* 9M recurring FFO 85.4 mln eur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

