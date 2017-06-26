Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 26
ZURICH, June 26 Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks on Monday:
June 26 BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION HOLDING AG :
* BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION EXPANDS ITS PRESENCE IN CANADA
* HAS ACQUIRED CSM COMPRESSOR SUPPLIES & MACHINE WORK LTD, (CSM) A CANADIAN COMPANY, EFFECTIVE JUNE 23, 2017
* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE Source text - bit.ly/2scoIiL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
