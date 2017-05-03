BRIEF-Damac Properties Dubai Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 880.4 million dirhams versus 1.05 billion dirhams year ago
May 3 Bure Equity AB
* Says AGM resolved to approve a cash dividend of SEK 1.50 as ordinary dividend and SEK 0.50 as extraordinary dividend
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 880.4 million dirhams versus 1.05 billion dirhams year ago
* MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE LOANS HAVE BEEN ENTERED INTO ON MAY 12, 2017 AND BEAR 5.5% INTEREST PER ANNUM
May 15 GIELDA PAPIEROW WARTOSCIOWYCH W WARSZAWIE SA (GPW):