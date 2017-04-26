FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Burelle Q1 consolidated revenue rises to 1.74 billion euros
April 26, 2017 / 6:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Burelle Q1 consolidated revenue rises to 1.74 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Burelle SA:

* Q1 consolidated revenue EUR 1.74 billion ($1.90 billion) versus EUR 1.28 billion year ago

* For H1 co's results will be in line with those of Compagnie Plastic Omnium, which forecasts strong net profit growth on turnover that should exceed EUR 4 billion

* Co's business will evolve in parallel with that of Compagnie Plastic Omnium, which, with its capacity to grow faster than world's automotive production, aims for turnover of EUR 9.5 billion by 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9174 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)

