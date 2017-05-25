FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Burlington Stores Inc reports Q1 EPS of $0.79
May 25, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Burlington Stores Inc reports Q1 EPS of $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Burlington Stores Inc

* Announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.79

* Q1 earnings per share $0.73

* Q1 sales $1.347 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.36 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.46 to $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.86 to $3.96

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 7.3 to 8.1 percent

* Sees Q2 2017 sales up 6.7 to 7.7 percent

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.50, revenue view $1.35 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY earnings per share view $3.89, revenue view $6.04 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says on a non-GAAP basis qtrly comparable store sales increased 0.5%

* Sees comparable store sales to increase in range of 2% -3% for balance of year resulting in a FY comparable store sales increase of 1.6% - 2.4%

* Sees Q2 comparable store sales to increase in range of 2% to 3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

