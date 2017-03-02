FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Burlington Stores reports Q4 earnings per share $1.77
March 2, 2017 / 11:59 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Burlington Stores reports Q4 earnings per share $1.77

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - Burlington Stores Inc

* Announces fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $1.78

* Q4 same store sales rose 4.6 percent

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.69 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.67 to $0.70 including items

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.77 to $3.87

* Q4 earnings per share $1.77

* Sees FY 2017 sales up 7.5 to 8.5 percent

* Sees Q1 2017 sales up 5 to 6 percent

* Q4 sales $1.686 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.66 billion

* Burlington Stores Inc - ended 2016 with reductions in both comparable store and aged inventories

* Sees 2017 net capital expenditures of approximately $200 million.

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.69, revenue view $1.37 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Burlington Stores Inc - year-end merchandise inventories were $701.9 million versus. $783.5 million last year

* Sees 2017 comparable store sales to increase in range of 2% to 3%, on top of 4.5% increase during fiscal 2016

* Burlington Stores Inc - for Q1 , 2017 sees comparable store sales to increase in range of 1% to 2%

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.16, revenue view $5.54 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

