Fitch Rates Fresenius Finance Ireland Bonds at 'BBB-'; Affirms Fresenius at 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Fresenius Finance Ireland PLC's (FFI) EUR2.6 billion guaranteed senior notes an instrument rating of 'BBB-'. It has also affirmed Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMC) & Co. KGaA and Fresenius SE & Co.KGaA's (FSE, together Fresenius) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Market