BRIEF-Busch SE unit Pangea GmbH now offers EUR 110.00 for Pfeiffer Vacuum shr

March 29 (Reuters) - Pangea GmbH:

* Pangea GmbH, a subsidiary of Busch SE, decides to offer to shareholders of Pfeiffer Vacuum by way of voluntary public takeover offer to acquire their no-par value shares in Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, each representing a notional amount of 2.56 euros in the registered share capital, against payment of 110.00 euros ($118.60) per share

* Settlement of voluntary public takeover offer will occur only after agm of Pfeiffer Vacuum will have taken place on May 23 and therefore after payment of dividend of 3.60 euros per share announced for 2016