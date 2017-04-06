BRIEF-Access Bio signs contract worth 2.0 bln won
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
April 6 Business Alignment Pcl:
* Signed a contract with ROI-ET Hospital, ROI-ET to proceed with sale and installation of a linear accelerator 3d
* Contract for 84.9 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed a 2.0 billion won contract with PFSCM (Partnership for Supply Chain Management) to provide malaria RDT in Congo
* Says it received Japan patent on April 14, for mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-biodegradable or mesenchymal stem cells-hydrogel-undegradable support composition for skin regeneration or wound healing