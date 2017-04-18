BRIEF-Buwog increases guidance for recurring FFO in 2016/17 to 113 mln eur

April 18 (Reuters) - Buwog

* Buwog ag: increase of expectation for recurring ffo from at least eur 108mn to at least eur 113mn for fiscal year 2016/17

* Due to positive course of business particularly in q4 of its fiscal year 2016/17 management board of buwog ag has resolved to increase previous expectation for company's recurring ffo from at least eur 108mn to at least eur 113mn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla)