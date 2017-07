July 20 (Reuters) - Buymyplace.Com.Au Ltd:

* Buymyplace acquires Myplace conveyancing

* Signed conditional agreement to acquire 100 pct of myplace conveyancing pty ltd (mpc) from victorian-based law firm Robertson Hyetts

* Acquisition will complete in July and is expected to be earnings accretive and cashflow positive in FY18