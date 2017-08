BRIEF-BVB H1 group earnings amounted to 15.6 million euros

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA:

* Increased group revenues by 46.0 million euros (i.e. 27.4 percent) to 214.2 million euros ($227.46 million) (previous first half-year: 168.1 million euros) in first half-year

* H1 EBITDA of group amounted 49.9 million euros (previous first half-year: 25.5 million euros)

* H1 EBIT amounted 18.2 million euros (previous half-year: -3.9 million euros)

* H1 group earnings amounted 15.6 million euros (previous half-year: -4.7 millio euros)