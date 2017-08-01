FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-BWP Trust FY net profit from ordinary activities $‍223.8​ mln vs $310.5 mln
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Politics
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Snap's IPO may benefit investors after all
Breakingviews
Snap's IPO may benefit investors after all
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 1, 2017 / 10:10 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-BWP Trust FY net profit from ordinary activities $‍223.8​ mln vs $310.5 mln

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Bwp Trust

* FY net profit from ordinary activities $‍223.8​ million versus $310.5 million

* FY revenue from ordinary activities $152.5 million versus $150.2 million

* Final distribution 8.88 cents per unit

* ‍For 2018 trust expects further rental growth from its core Bunnings warehouse property portfolio​

* ‍"Expect to at least maintain distributions equivalent to that paid for year ended 30 june 2017 during 2018"​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.