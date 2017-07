July 26 (Reuters) - BYBLOS BANK

* h1 Net Profit $66.3 Million

* as at End-June 2017 Customer Deposits $17.8 Billion

* as at End-June 2017 Net Customer Loans $5.3 Billion

* SAYS NET PROFIT DECREASED BY 9 PERCENT DUE TO BANK'S DECONSOLIDATION OF INVESTMENTS IN BOTH SYRIA AND SUDAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: