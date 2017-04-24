FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Byggmax Q1 operating loss widens
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 24, 2017 / 6:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Byggmax Q1 operating loss widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Byggmax

* Q1 EBIT amounted to a negative SEK 61.9 mln (negative 57.8)

* Q1 net sales amounted to SEK 782.6 mln (737.9), up 6.1 percent

* Net sales for comparable stores increased 0.2 percent (increased 5.3)

* Q1 gross margin was 30.3 percent (31.2)

* Says during the spring we are updating the strategic plan for Byggmax Group, and this work is proceeding as planned. We will communicate the result of this work in June Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

