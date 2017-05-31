FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-‍Byline Bancorp files for U.S. IPO of up to $75 mln​
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 9:16 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-‍Byline Bancorp files for U.S. IPO of up to $75 mln​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Byline Bancorp Inc

* files for u.s. Ipo of up to $75 million - sec filing ​

* Byline bancorp says after pricing of ipo, expect that the shares will trade on the new york stock exchange under the symbol ‘‘by’’

* ‍byline bancorp says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding balance under line of credit of about $16 million among other things

* Byline bancorp says ipo size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qHjECb)

