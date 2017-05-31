BRIEF-‍Byline Bancorp files for U.S. IPO of up to $75 mln​

May 31 (Reuters) - Byline Bancorp Inc

* files for u.s. Ipo of up to $75 million - sec filing ​

* Byline bancorp says after pricing of ipo, expect that the shares will trade on the new york stock exchange under the symbol ‘‘by’’

* ‍byline bancorp says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding balance under line of credit of about $16 million among other things

* Byline bancorp says ipo size estimated solely for the purpose of calculating the amount of the registration fee Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2qHjECb)