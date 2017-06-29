BRIEF-Fitch affirms Venezuela's ratings at 'CCC'
* Fitch on Venezuela says also affirmed sovereign's short-term foreign and local currency idrs at 'c' and country ceiling at 'CCC'
June 29 Byline Bancorp Inc
* Byline Bancorp Inc - on June 28, received subpoena from office of special inspector general for troubled asset relief program - sec filing
* Byline Bancorp Inc - received subpoena for documents related to activities at ridgestone bank, subsidiary of ridgestone financial services inc
* byline Bancorp Inc - do not believe the inquiry will have a material adverse effect on business, financial condition or results of operations Source text : bit.ly/2umPC8X Further company coverage:
* U.S. economy grew 1.4 pct in Q1 vs prior reading of 1.2 pct