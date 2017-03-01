FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-C C Land Holdings acquires Leadenhall Building
March 1, 2017 / 12:12 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-C C Land Holdings acquires Leadenhall Building

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - C C Land Holdings Limited:

* Acquisition Of Leadenhall Building

* Unit of company as buyer and company as buyer's guarantor, entered into agreement with sellers and oxford guarantor

* Deal at an aggregate consideration of approximately GBP1.14 billion

* Expected that leadenhall building will generate a stable and strong recurrent income for group

* Buyer is Green Charm Investments, sellers are Union Property Holdings (London) Ltd and Oxford Properties European Gp Inc.

* The ultimate holding company of Union Property Holdings (London) Ltd is The British Land Company PLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

