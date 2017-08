May 24 (Reuters) - C-RAD AB

* C-RAD FILES A PATENT ENTITLEMENT LAW SUIT AGAINST BEAMOCULAR

* C-RAD CLAIMS OWNERSHIP RIGHTS OF INVENTION DESCRIBED IN PATENT APPLICATION "IONIZING RADIATION DETECTING DEVICE" FROM BEAMOCULAR

* CASE WAS FILED WITH PATENT AND MARKET COURT IN STOCKHOLM ON MAY 22, 2017