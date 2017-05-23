FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-CA Immo Q1 funds from operations top expectations
May 23, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CA Immo Q1 funds from operations top expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien Anlagen AG on Q1:

* Rental income increased by 9% to eur 43.8 m.

* EBITDA with eur 30.4 m above previous year's level

* Significant rise in net profit to eur 23.2 m.

* Says rental income increased by 9% to eur 43.8 m.

* FFO I per share increased by more than 16% to eur 0.25 (2016: eur 0.22 per share)

* FFO I - annual target confirmed

* Says significant rise in net profit to eur 23.2 m (+ 76%)

* Says company evaluates as previously announced optimized utilization of existing land reserves

* Says according to current planning status, this operational extension could translate into a potential development volume of above eur 1 bn over next 10 years

* Says together with additional optimization measures in commercial segment a potential development volume of more than eur 4 bn could be generated over this period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

