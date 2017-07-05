Google to start getting Norwegian wind power by September
OSLO, July 5 Alphabet Inc's Google unit expects to receive its first wind power from Norway by early September, the company told Reuters on Wednesday.
July 5 CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG
* PTA-ADHOC: CA IMMOBILIEN ANLAGEN AG: EARLY EXTENSION OF MANAGEMENT CONTRACT OF CFO DR. HANS VOLKERT VOLCKENS
* SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS EARLY EXTENDED MANAGEMENT CONTRACT OF HANS VOLKERT VOLCKENS FOR ANOTHER YEAR, UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
