Feb 15 (Reuters) - CA Immobilien Anlagen AG:

* Issues 175 million euros ($184.36 million) corporate bond - 2017-2024

* Subscription period for the 1.875 percent fixed-rate bond is Feb. 17-21, 2017

* Proceeds from the issue will be targeted primarily at rescheduling secured financing with mainly variable interest rates and for the substitution of planned bank financing Source text - bit.ly/2kJFPWg Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9492 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)