44 minutes ago
BRIEF-CA Technologies Q1 adj earnings per share $0.61
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
In milestone, scientists able to alter genes of human embryos
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
Venezuela inflated turnout in controversial vote: election firm
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
More video emerges of alleged drug planting by Baltimore police
August 2, 2017 / 8:19 PM / 44 minutes ago

BRIEF-CA Technologies Q1 adj earnings per share $0.61

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CA Inc:

* CA technologies reports first quarter fiscal year 2018 results

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.61

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.42

* Q1 revenue $1.025 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.01 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2018 gaap earnings per share $1.70 to $1.76

* Sees fy 2018 non-gaap earnings per share $2.42 to $2.48

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.38, revenue view $4.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ca inc sees ‍fiscal 2018 total revenue to increase approximately 4 percent as reported and in constant currency​

* Ca inc sees fiscal 2018 ‍cash flow to increase in a range of 1 percent to 5 percent as reported and flat to 4 percent in constant currency​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

