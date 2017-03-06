BRIEF-CA Technologies to acquire Veracode

March 6 (Reuters) - Ca Inc

* CA Technologies to acquire Veracode, a leading SAAS-based secure devops platform provider

* Deal for approximately $614 million in cash

* Acquisition will add two to three percentage points of revenue, both as reported and in constant currency

* Fiscal year 2018 total revenue is expected to increase in range of 1 percent to 3 percent as reported, or 2 percent to 4 percent in constant currency

* Says transaction will be accretive to net income in fiscal year 2020

* Fiscal year 2018 gaap operating margins are expected to be in range of 26 percent to 27 percent

* Fiscal year 2018 total revenue is expected to increase in range of 1 percent to 3 percent as reported, assuming transaction closes in early april

* Expect deal to have a modestly adverse impact on GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share, and cash flow from operations, in FY 2018, 2019

* Fiscal year 2018 non-GAAP operating margins are expected to be approximately 36 percent

* Combination of acquisition-related expenses and adjustments plus structurally lower margin profile of saas business model, expected to impact 2018 , 2019 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: