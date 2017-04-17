FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cabela's revises transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger
April 17, 2017 / 8:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cabela's revises transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - Cabela's Inc-

* Cabela's enters into revised transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger

* Cabela's Inc - Cabela's shareholders to receive $61.50 per share under amended bass pro shops merger agreement

* Cabela's Inc - Capital One to acquire credit card assets and related liabilities and become long-term cabela's credit card issuing partner

* Cabela's Inc says cabela's board of directors unanimously approved transaction

* Cabela's Inc - Synovus Bank to acquire assets and deposits of world's foremost bank

* Cabela's Inc - under amended merger agreement, bass pro shops will acquire cabela's in deal representing aggregate deal value of about $5.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

