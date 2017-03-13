FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cable Car Capital reports 6.3 pct stake in Insignia Systems as of March 3 - SEC filing
#Funds News
March 13, 2017 / 8:42 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cable Car Capital reports 6.3 pct stake in Insignia Systems as of March 3 - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Insignia Systems Inc

* Cable Car Capital LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in insignia Systems Inc as of March 3 - SEC filing

* Cable Car Capital LLC says purchased the securities of the Insignia Systems in the belief that such securities are undervalued

* Cable Car Capital LLC says has previously expressed concerns regarding the Insignia Systems' corporate governance to current and former board members

* Cable Car Capital - expects to engage discussions with Insignia Systems' management, board to propose or consider, among other things, potential business combinations and strategic alternatives

* Cable Car Capital LLC says intends to recommend one or more individuals whom Insignia Systems may consider nominating for the board Source text: (bit.ly/2lUf6en) Further company coverage:

