4 months ago
BRIEF-Cabot Corp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 9:13 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Cabot Corp Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Cabot Corp

* Cabot Corp reports second quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.87

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $1.18

* Cabot Corp says Q2 net sales $678 million versus $568 million

* Says "remain focused on delivering a strong second half of fiscal year"

* Cabot Corp - sees purification solutions benefit from volume growth in Q3, offset by inventory drawdowns and costs associated with turnaround activities

* Says this year, expect to be toward high end of the annual adjusted EPS growth range of 7 percent to 10 percent

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.56 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

