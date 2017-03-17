FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing
#Market News
March 17, 2017 / 9:02 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Cadence Bancorporation files for IPO of up to $100 mln - SEC filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Cadence Bancorporation

* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of up to $100 million - sec filing

* Cadence bancorporation files for ipo of shares of class a common stock

* Cadence bancorporation - have applied to list class a common stock on the nyse under symbol “ cade”

* Cadence bancorporation - goldman, sachs & co, j.p. Morgan, sandler o’neill + partners lp and keefe, bruyette & woods are among the underwriters to ipo

* Cadence bancorporation - baird, raymond james, stephens inc, SunTrust Robinson humphrey and tudor, pickering, holt & co. Are also underwriters to ipo

* Cadence bancorporation - proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon:

