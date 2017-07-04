July 4 Cadila Healthcare Ltd:

* Says Zydus receives tentative approval from U.S.FDA for sitagliptin and metformin hydrochloride tablets

* Says the fixed dosed combination is indicated for type 2 diabetes mellitus

* Sitagliptin, metformin hydrochloride tablets will be produced at group's formulations manufacturing facility at pharma SEZ, Ahmedabad Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: