BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus' unit gets FDA nod for influenza drug

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd
* Says Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals receives final approval from USFDA for oseltamivir phosphate capsules
* Says drug to be produced at Nesher Pharmaceuticals USA manufacturing facility
* Says oseltamivir phosphate is an anti-viral used in prevention, treatment of influenza virus infection
* Says group also got final FDA nod to market Linezolid tablets
* Says linezolid tabs USP is anti bacterial agent
* Says Linezolid tablets will be produced at formulations manufacturing facility at pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad Source text: bit.ly/2ml6jSm Further company coverage: