BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus' unit gets FDA nod for influenza drug

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd

* Says Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals receives final approval from USFDA for oseltamivir phosphate capsules

* Says drug to be produced at Nesher Pharmaceuticals USA manufacturing facility

* Says oseltamivir phosphate is an anti-viral used in prevention, treatment of influenza virus infection

* Says group also got final FDA nod to market Linezolid tablets

* Says linezolid tabs USP is anti bacterial agent

* Says Linezolid tablets will be produced at formulations manufacturing facility at pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad Source text: bit.ly/2ml6jSm Further company coverage: