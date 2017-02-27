FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus' unit gets FDA nod for influenza drug
February 27, 2017 / 6:58 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Cadila Healthcare says Zydus' unit gets FDA nod for influenza drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Cadila Healthcare Ltd

* Says Zydus' Nesher Pharmaceuticals receives final approval from USFDA for oseltamivir phosphate capsules

* Says drug to be produced at Nesher Pharmaceuticals USA manufacturing facility

* Says oseltamivir phosphate is an anti-viral used in prevention, treatment of influenza virus infection

* Says group also got final FDA nod to market Linezolid tablets

* Says linezolid tabs USP is anti bacterial agent

* Says Linezolid tablets will be produced at formulations manufacturing facility at pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad Source text: bit.ly/2ml6jSm Further company coverage:

