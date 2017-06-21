UPDATE 5-Trump reaches out to lawmakers on healthcare as another says 'no'
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 21 Cadila Healthcare Ltd:
* Says to consider raise funds by issue of equity shares / convertible bonds / debentures through qualified institutional placement
* Says to consider issue of foreign currency bond / foreign currency convertible bonds subject to approval of shareholders
* To consider issuance of secured / unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures / foreign currency bonds on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trump: "I think we're going to get there" (Adds health sector stocks and Trump quote)
June 23 Anthem Inc, the largest U.S. health insurance company, has agreed to settle litigation over hacking in 2015 that compromised about 79 million people's personal information for $115 million, which lawyers said would be the largest settlement ever for a data breach.