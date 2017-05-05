BRIEF-Tesla CEO Musk says Tesla autopilot software release rolling out in June - tweet
* Tesla CEO Musk says "excited about the Tesla autopilot software release rolling out next month" - tweet Further company coverage:
May 5 Cadila Healthcare Ltd
* Says Zydus received final approval from USFDA for budesonide capsules
* Says drug is used for anti-inflammatory action
* Says drug to be produced at group's formulations manufacturing facility at Ahmedabad Pharma SEZ Source text: bit.ly/2qGSlcw Further company coverage:
PARIS, May 22 French utility Veolia has signed a deal with Mexico City worth 886 million euros ($991 million) to operate a waste incinerator whose heat will be used by the city's subway system, Veolia said on Monday.
* Merger of equals to create a global specialty chemical company with approximately $20 billion enterprise value at announcement