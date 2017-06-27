BRIEF-Talks between Pihlajalinna and the municipality of Tervola concluded without success
* NEGOTIATIONS BETWEEN PIHLAJALINNA AND THE MUNICIPALITY OF TERVOLA CONCLUDED WITHOUT SUCCESS
June 27 Cadila Healthcare Ltd:
* Says Zydus receives final approval from the USFDA for entecavir tablets
* Says drug used for treatment of hepatitis B virus
* Says drug to be produced at group's formulations manufacturing facility at pharma SEZ in Ahmedabad Source text: bit.ly/2sbzQRU Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Chipmaker Nvidia Corp announced on Monday it was partnering with Volvo Cars and Swedish auto supplier Autoliv to develop self-driving car technology for vehicles due to hit the market by 2021.