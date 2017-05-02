May 2 Cadiz Inc:

* Cadiz Inc announces strategic transaction with Apollo to finance cadiz water project construction

* Cadiz - funds managed by Apollo affiliates, co executed agreements to replace, refinance co's senior secured mortgage debt, provide $15 million new senior debt

* Cadiz Inc - Apollo funds also executed conditional commitment letter to fund up to $240m in construction finance expenditures for Cadiz Water Project

* Cadiz Inc - apollo funds entered into an agreement to provide $60m of capital to refinance Cadiz's $45m senior secured mortgage debt