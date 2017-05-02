UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Cadiz Inc:
* Cadiz Inc announces strategic transaction with Apollo to finance cadiz water project construction
* Cadiz - funds managed by Apollo affiliates, co executed agreements to replace, refinance co's senior secured mortgage debt, provide $15 million new senior debt
* Cadiz Inc - Apollo funds also executed conditional commitment letter to fund up to $240m in construction finance expenditures for Cadiz Water Project
* Cadiz Inc - apollo funds entered into an agreement to provide $60m of capital to refinance Cadiz's $45m senior secured mortgage debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 6 Italian insurer UnipolSai Assicurazioni has almost doubled its stake in BPER Banca and is considering a deal to combine the small lender with Unipol Group's banking unit, La Repubblica reported on Saturday.
BERLIN, May 6 German government officials have proposed giving Britain access to the European Union's single market in return for a fee, Focus magazine said on Saturday citing a Finance Ministry report.