FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-CAE Q4 EPS C$0.31 excluding items
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 12:31 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-CAE Q4 EPS C$0.31 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Cae Inc

* Cae reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2017 results

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.25 from continuing operations

* Q4 earnings per share view c$0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue c$734.7 million versus i/b/e/s view c$748.4 million

* Q4 earnings per share c$0.31 excluding items

* Cae inc - expects lower capital intensity in fiscal 2018, with total capital expenditures expected to be in range of $150 million

* Cae sees fy2018 in civil, to generate low-double digit percentage segment operating income growth, in defence, mid-high single-digit percentage growth

* Cae inc - expects continued "good growth" in fiscal year 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.