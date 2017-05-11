FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces rulings from New Jersey Gaming Regulators
#Market News
May 11, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment announces rulings from New Jersey Gaming Regulators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* Co, Caesars Entertainment Operating Company said New Jersey Casino Control Commission ruled on matters related to CEOC restructuring

* Anticipates New Jersey Casino Control Commission rulings to be forthcoming by early Q3 of 2017

* Commission approved lease agreement between entities and Caesars Atlantic City and Bally's Park Place

* Caesars Entertainment anticipates rulings to be forthcoming by early Q3 of 2017

* Commission ruled entities to own real property assets of Caesars Atlantic City, to be licensed as casino service industry enterprise licensees

* Further approvals of matters required to complete restructuring & merger are pending before New Jersey Division Of Gaming Enforcement & Commission Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

