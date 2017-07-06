July 6 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars entertainment appoints senior executives to lead
new growth initiatives
* Caesars entertainment corp - marco roca will join caesars
entertainment as president, global development
* Caesars entertainment corp - michael daly will join as
senior vice president, strategy and m&a
* Caesars entertainment- completion of caesars
entertainment operating co restructuring, anticipated by end q3
will create additional opportunities for growth
