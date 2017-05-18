BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment, CEOC announce sale of remaining stake in Conrad Punta Del Este

May 18 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. announce sale of remaining stake in Conrad Punta Del Este

* Caesars Entertainment Corp- Baluma Holdings S.A., a non-debtor foreign unit of CEOC sold 55% share in Punta Del Este Conrad in Uruguay to Enjoy S.A.

* Caesars Entertainment Corp- Baluma Holdings received net proceeds from transaction of about $180 million after distributions to certain minority investors

* Caesars Entertainment Corp- sale is result of Enjoy S.A. Exercising right under terms of Enjoy S.A.'s 2013 deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: