3 months ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp announces repricing of CERP's about $2.4 bln senior secured term loan facility
#Market News
May 10, 2017 / 12:22 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp announces repricing of CERP's about $2.4 bln senior secured term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp

* Caesars entertainment corp - announcing repricing of cerp's approximately $2.4 billion senior secured term loan facility

* Caesars entertainment corp - closing of repricing transaction is anticipated to occur during week of may 8, 2017- sec filing

* Caesars entertainment- announces repricing of caesars entertainment resort properties about $211 million of its about $270 million revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2pz53ZO) Further company coverage:

