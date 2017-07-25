FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp, Caesars Acquisition Co says stockholder approve proposed merger
Politics
July 25, 2017 / 10:21 PM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Corp, Caesars Acquisition Co says stockholder approve proposed merger

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Caesars Acquisition Co

* Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Caesars Acquisition Company announce stockholder approval of proposed merger

* Caesars Acquisition Co - merger ‍received affirmative vote of 87.8 percent of Caesars Entertainment's outstanding shares of common stock as of June 19​

* Caesars Acquisition Co - ‍merger received affirmative vote of 95.2 percent of Caesars Acquisition's outstanding shares of common stock as of June 19​

* Caesars Acquisition - stockholders of Caesars Entertainment approved matters related to restructuring of Caesars Entertainment operating co and its emergence from bankruptcy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

