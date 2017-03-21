FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment launches syndication of up to $1,435 mln of new senior secured credit facilities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* Caesars Entertainment-on march 21, caesars entertainment operating co launched syndication of up to $1,435 million of new senior secured credit facilities

* Caesars Entertainment - proceeds will be used to finance transactions in accordance with ceoc's, its debtor subsidiaries' plan of reorganization

* Caesars Entertainment - $1,435 million facility consists of up to $1,235 million in aggregate principal amount of a seven-year senior secured term loan facility

* Caesars Entertainment-$1,435 million facility also consists of up to $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility Source text - bit.ly/2mQmKCS Further company coverage:

