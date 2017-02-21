FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Company enters into committed financing agreements
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 11:27 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Operating Company enters into committed financing agreements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Caesars Entertainment Corp:

* Caesars Entertainment Operating Company enters into committed financing agreements

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - CEOC has entered into committed financing agreements for proposed new senior secured credit facilities

* Caesars Entertainment - financing agreements comprise up to $1,235 million in aggregate principal amount of a seven-year senior secured term loan facility

* Caesars Entertainment Corp says proceeds from term facility will be used to finance transactions in accordance with debtors' plan of reorganization

* Caesars Entertainment - financing agreements comprise of up to $200 million in aggregate principal amount of 5-year senior secured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.