BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment prices $1.45 bln senior secured facilities

* Caesars Entertainment, Caesars acquisition announces pricing of cgph $1.45 billion senior secured credit facility

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - priced senior secured facilities in an aggregate principal amount of approximately $1.45 billion

* Caesars Entertainment Corp - term facility consists of cgph's existing approximately $1.14 billion term loan b due 2021

* Caesars Entertainment - facility also consists of raise of additional $175 million add-on term loan to repay of outstanding amounts under cromwell's property-specific term loan