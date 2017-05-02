UPDATE 1-Japan, China to boost financial ties amid protectionist, N.Korean tensions
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
May 2 Caesars Entertainment Corp
* Caesars Entertainment reports financial results for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue rose 1.4 percent to $963 million
* Caesars Entertainment Corp - qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $3.71
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.54, revenue view $2.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Next finance dialogue to be held in 2018 in China (Recasts, adds finmin quote, detail)
TOKYO, May 6 Japanese and Chinese finance ministers agreed on Saturday to enhance cooperation through bilateral dialogue on their economies and policy steps.
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 6 Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Saturday that he discussed with his Chinese counterpart, Finance Minister Xiao Jie, economic and financial cooperation and that they reaffirmed the importance of such cooperation.